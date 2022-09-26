Report: D'Andre Swift has shoulder sprain, could miss one or more games

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has a shoulder sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report from NFL Network.

"We're looking at it, that shoulder's a little sore," head coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "So we'll see where he's at but it could be an issue."

Detroit hosts Seattle on Sunday, then visits New England prior to its bye week. Campbell was asked if holding Swift out until after the bye week would be a possibility.

"It's on my mind, it's on our mind," Campbell said. "If you feel like he's good enough to go, we know what he's capable of, but not at the expense of him not being even up to 75 percent of himself. Every player's gotta be able to be at a certain point to produce."