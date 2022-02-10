Report: Former Lions head coach Rod Marinelli to retire

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire from coaching, according to a report from NFL Network.

Marinelli was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 following seven seasons as defensive line coach and later defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

"The greatest to ever do it," tweeted Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Marinelli tallied a 10-38 record as Lions head coach from 2006-08, culminating in the first 0-16 season in NFL history in 2008.

Marinelli, 72, began his coaching career in 1973 as defensive coordinator at Rosemead High School in California, then had coaching stints at Utah State, California, Arizona State, and USC before getting his first NFL job in 1996.