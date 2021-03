(WXYZ) -- Michigan forward Isaiah Livers won't return for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament, according to a report from Tracy Wolfson on the CBS broadcast of the Wolverines' Sweet Sixteen game against Florida State.

Livers was ruled out indefinitely March 13 due to a stress fracture in his foot.

Livers has drawn attention during the tournament for wearing a #NotNCAAProperty shirt, part of a social media effort to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.