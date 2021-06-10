Report: Juwan Howard tells NBA teams he's not interested in leaving Michigan

(WXYZ) -- Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is telling NBA teams he's not interested in even discussing the possibility of leaving the Wolverines, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On June 4, Wojnarowski reported Howard was a potential candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers job.

In two seasons at Michigan, Howard has compiled a 42-17 overall record, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular season championship and NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2020-21.

Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Howard spent 2013-19 as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat.