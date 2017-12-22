Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope playing while serving jail sentence
10:52 PM, Dec 21, 2017
Share Article
(WXYZ) -- Former Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is continuing to play for the Lakers while serving a 25-day jail sentence, according to a Los Angeles Times report.
Caldwell-Pope was arrested in Auburn Hills on March 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
According to the Times report, Caldwell-Pope violated his probation over the summer, and subsequently plead guilty on December 13. He is allowed to practice and participate in games as part of a work-release program, but is unable to travel out of state, causing him to miss two road games.
The Lakers released a statement on December 16, stating in part that they are "abiding by the terms of a program for Kentavious that were established for him by a court in the state of Michigan."
Caldwell-Pope signed with the Lakers in July.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.