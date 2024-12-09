Report: Lions 'holding out hope' Aidan Hutchinson could be back by NFC Championship weekend

The Detroit Lions could get star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson back earlier they thought, according to a report.

Jay Glazer reported on Sunday during Fox NFL Sunday that the team hopes they could have Hutchinson back by NFC Championship weekend, if the team were to make it that far.

Glazer said it depends on how the bone feels and how much practice he gets.

Hutchinson broke his leg during the week six game against the Dallas Cowboys and underwent surgery.

He's been posting updates on his social pages that show him doing underwater running on a treadmill, and he's also posted videos of him walking.

WATCH BELOW: Video shows Aidan Hutchinson surprising injured Marine with tickets

Video shows Aidan Hutchinson surprising injured Marine with tickets

WATCH BELOW: Metro Detroiters react to Lions win and Hutchinson injury