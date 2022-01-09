Report: Lions, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to part ways

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are set to part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn following Sunday's season finale, according to a report from NFL Network.

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn going through his pregame routine in what appears to be his final game with Detroit



Lynn was hired by the Lions in January 2021 following four seasons as Los Angeles Chargers head coach.

Head coach Dan Campbell took over Detroit's play-calling duties from Lynn starting with the Lions' Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.