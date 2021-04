(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions are signing free agent defensive back Corn Elder to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that Elder was visiting the Lions.

Elder has spent his entire NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2017.

In 2020, Elder appeared in all 16 games, recording 40 combined tackles and a forced fumble.