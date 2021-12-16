Report: Lions tight end TJ Hockenson has season-ending thumb surgery

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson's season is over following thumb surgery, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The report states specialist Dr. Thomas Graham performed the surgery and that Hockenson is expected to return for Detroit's offseason program.

Hockenson, who did not play in Detroit's 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, has 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell initally said Monday that Hockenson's progress was 'day to day.'