Report: Lions trade for Jets WR Denzel Mims

Doug Murray/AP
FILE - New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don't find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday, July 19. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Jul 19, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are trading for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims, as first reported by Connor Hughes with SNY.

The Lions are sending a conditional 6th-round pick to the Jets for Mims and a 7th-round pick in 2025, according to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network.

Across 3 seasons, the 25-year-old receiver has appeared in 30 games, catching 42 passes for 676 yards. Mims was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2020 draft out of Baylor. In four seasons with the Bears, Mims caught 186 passes for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns over 186 games.

Mims isn't the only new face in the Lions receiving core, as Marvin Jones is returning to Detroit,signing a 1-year deal after 2 seasons with the Jaguars. Mims joins a unit that features Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown, second-year pass catcher Jameson Williams — who will start the season serving a 6-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy — and veteran contributors in Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds.

