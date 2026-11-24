The University of Michigan will not be hiring Trev Alberts to be the next athletic director, according to a new report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel, citing Alberts' attorney, Tom Mars, said that the search firm representing Michigan informed Alberts and Mars that he would not be the AD.

Watch below: Kyle Whittingham reflects on beating No. 4 UCLA, preparing for his first rivalry game vs Ohio State

Kyle Whittingham reflects on beating No. 4 UCLA, preparing for his first rivalry game vs Ohio State

According to the report from Thamel, Alberts had signed a memorandum of understanding and resigned from Texas A&M, and Michigan must pay the full contract buyout, which is more than $17 million.

Last week, reports said that Alberts would be the next AD, replacing Warde Manuel. However, shortly after the announcement, reports began to surface about a deposition Alberts gave in December 2025 over a lawsuit involving the University of Nebraska.

Watch below: Dylan Larkin speaks to media after joining Montreal Canadiens

Dylan Larkin speaks to media after joining Montreal Canadiens

According to USA Today, Alberts said that "it depends" when asked if college coaches should have sexual relationships with athletes.