Report: Monty Williams agrees to deal to become head coach of Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monty Williams has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons, as first reported by Shams Charania and James Edwards III with The Athletic.

Williams spent the last four seasons coaching the Phoenix Suns, compiling a 194-115 record. He led the Suns to the playoffs three times, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, and won Coach of the Year in 2022.

According to The Athletic, Williams agreed to principal terms of a six-year, $72 million deal. This deal would make him the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

Williams has been coaching in the NBA since the 2005-06 season, and was head coach of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, amassing a 173–221 record. He also spent 5 seasons as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers (2005-10), an associate head coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-16) and an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19).

The Detroit Pistons haven't been to the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, and haven't won a playoff game since 2008. Making a deal with Williams, who has coached in 56 playoff games and in the NBA Finals, signals that this team may be ready to make a push for the postseason soon.