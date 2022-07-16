Watch Now
Report: Nationals star Soto turns down $440 million contract

Patrick Semansky/AP
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto prepares for an at-bat in the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 16:47:01-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto expressed irritation hours after a report that he had turned down a record contract with the rebuilding club.

The 23-year-old Soto is a two-time All-Star who finished second in the NL MVP voting last season.

He will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season.

The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to remain with the Nationals that would have been the most lucrative in baseball history.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million extension in 2019.

