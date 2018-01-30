Report: Pistons acquire Blake Griffin from Clippers

Cloudy
Report: Pistons trade Clippers for star Blake Griffin. Brad Galli has more.
(WXYZ) - Stan Van Gundy is swinging for the playoffs.
The Pistons and Clippers have completed a trade that is sending Blake Griffin to Detroit, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The deal will send back Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, a first round pick, and second round pick, and Boban Marjanovic to LA.
The Clippers and Pistons have agreed on a deal to trade Blake Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, league sources tell ESPN.
Griffin was Los Angeles' first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He is a five-time All-Star, but has missed 99 games in the last four years.
He is under contract through the 2020-21 season, with an average salary of $34 million per year.
The Clippers wanted promising first-rounder Luke Kennard in the trade, Wojnarowski reported. The Pistons were able to complete the trade without sending the Duke product to L.A.
