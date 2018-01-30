Report: Pistons acquire Blake Griffin from Clippers

Brad Galli
6:35 PM, Jan 29, 2018
37 mins ago

(WXYZ) - Stan Van Gundy is swinging for the playoffs.

The Pistons and Clippers have completed a trade that is sending Blake Griffin to Detroit, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The deal will send back Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, a first round pick, and second round pick, and Boban Marjanovic to LA.

Griffin was Los Angeles' first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He is a five-time All-Star, but has missed 99 games in the last four years.

He is under contract through the 2020-21 season, with an average salary of $34 million per year.

The Clippers wanted promising first-rounder Luke Kennard in the trade, Wojnarowski reported. The Pistons were able to complete the trade without sending the Duke product to L.A.

