Report: Pistons, Nets agree to multi-player trade

FILE -- In this file photo from Friday, April 30, 2021, Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 7:37 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:37:01-04

(WXYZ) -- The Brooklyn Nets are trading DeAndre Jordan, four future-second round picks and $5.78 million to the Detroit Pistons for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya, according to a report from ESPN.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons would complete a buyout with Jordan, who intends to then sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The four future draft picks are Brooklyn's 2022 and 2027 second-round picks, a 2024 second-round pick via the Washington Wizards, and a 2025 second-round pick via the Golden State Warriors.

