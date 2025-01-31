Report: Pistons owner Tom Gores puts in bid for Detroit to get a WNBA team

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores reportedly put in a bid for the city to get a WNBA franchise, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Yahoo Sports senior reporter Vincent Goodwill, citing sources, reporting that Friday is the last day for bids and at least six cities are expected to submit bids for a team to begin playing in 2028.

The city previously had a WNBA team, but the Detroit Shock left the city in 2009. They won WNBA championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008.

Yahoo reports that the potential Detroit team would play at Little Caesars Arena and practice at the Pistons' practice facility in New Center.

Last year, there were reports that the team expressed interest in bringing the WNBA back to the city. After those reports ,we went out and spoke to fans, who were excited about the possibility of getting a WNBA team back.

"Oh, man, I would love to have WNBA basketball back in the city of Detroit," Royce Kinniebrew said.

"It's exciting! My very first basketball game I ever went to was a WNBA game," Stephanie Kenneh said. "Guys get all this hype, especially about basketball. Women are out here. Women do it too and we're sometimes better at it."

"They should have never moved the Shock away. That's the sister team. You got the bad boys here. You should have the bad girls here," Walter Shields said.

"It's something the city could use, especially women and young girls in the area," Katie Kus said.

"Seems like the women are more competitive right now. Guys are a little watered down," Myron McWhite said said.