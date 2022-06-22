Watch
Report: Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Portland in multi-team deal

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 18:17:55-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a multi-team deal, according to a report from ESPN.

The Pistons receive a 2025 second-round draft pick from Portland and a 2025 first-round pick by way of the Milwaukee Bucks. The first-round pick from Milwaukee is protected Nos. 1-4, and Portland will also send the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans to Detroit, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The teams swap 2022 second-round picks as part of the deal, with Detroit receiving the 36th overall pick and Portland receiving the 46th selection.

Over the past two seasons with Detroit, Grant started 101 games in which he played, averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

"I like to make trades anytime (it will) improve the team," Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said Monday when asked about entertaining potential trade offers for Grant. "It could be draft day, it doesn't (matter.) If it improves the Pistons and helps us restore our program, yeah."

