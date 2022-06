(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are interviewing former New York Rangers coach David Quinn for their head coaching vacancy, according to a report from NHL reporter Frank Seravalli.

In three seasons as Rangers head coach (2018-21), Quinn compiled a 96-87-25 record. The Rangers were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020, their lone playoff appearance under Quinn.

The Rangers fired Quinn in May 2021, replacing him with Gerard Gallant.