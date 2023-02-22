Report: Red Wings more focused on making the playoffs than trading players

The Detroit Red Wings sit just two points out of a playoff spot as of Wednesday morning, and a new report said the team is focused more on the playoffs than trading.

TSN Insider Darren Dreger reported Tuesday night that Detroit isn't really interested in making a trade right now, especially for Tyler Bertuzzi, whose name had been floated as possibly being on the trading block.

"The decision has been made, unless something goes horribly wrong, that they want to give this group in Detroit the opportunity to really push hard for a playoff spot," Dreger said. "They're willing to take their chances on a contract extension with Bertuzzi on July 3."

On Tuesday night, the Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 for their sixth win in seven games and moved ahead of Washington in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

As of Wednesday morning, Detroit is 27-21-8 with 62 points, and fourth in the wild card. The top two teams right now are the New York Islanders with 65 points and Florida Panthers with 64 points. Pittsburgh is in third with 63 points.

The good news for Detroit is they have played only 56 games, compared to 60 games each for the Islanders and Panthers.

For the rest of February, the Red Wings face the New York Rangers (33-15-9) and Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3) and back-to-back games at the Ottawa Senators (27-25-4).

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3.