Report: Sunday's game against Packers will be Caldwell's last in Detroit

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Lions won 24-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
WXYZ - Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is expected to be fired after Sunday's regular season finale against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The same report says Caldwell's fate was all but sealed when the Lions were eliminated from playoff contention with their Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to multiple reports, all eyes will be on New England Patriots defensive coordinator Mike Patricia to fill the vacancy.
This past offseason, The Lions signed Caldwell to a multi-year extension. It was later revealed that deal was a one-year contract with an option.
