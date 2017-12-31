Report: Sunday's game against Packers will be Caldwell's last in Detroit

WXYZ - Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is expected to be fired after Sunday's regular season finale against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The same report says Caldwell's fate was all but sealed when the Lions were eliminated from playoff contention with their Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to multiple reports, all eyes will be on New England Patriots defensive coordinator Mike Patricia to fill the vacancy.

This past offseason, The Lions signed Caldwell to a multi-year extension. It was later revealed that deal was a one-year contract with an option.