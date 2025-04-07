Report: Tigers asst. GM resigned amid investigation he sent unsolicited lewd photos to female employees

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sam Menzin, an assistant general manager with the Detroit Tigers, resigned last week amid an investigation into his workplace conduct, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic published a report Monday that said the team had planned to fire him for improper conduct, but Menzin resigned first.

According to the report, The Athletic spoke to two former Tigers employees who said Menzin sent them unsolicited photos of his genitals on Snapchat. The report said both women received the images on several occasions dating back to 2017, and that there's a third woman who works in baseball but not for the Tigers who received unsolicited photos.

In a statement to WXYZ, the Tigers said, "Upon being made aware of the allegations as to Sam Menzin’s conduct, the Club promptly completed an investigation. Before the Club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned. This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism."

Menzin told The Athletic that he was seeking a career change and moving home to New York to handle "family issues" but did not respond to requests for comment on Monday, according to The Athletic.

The 34-year-old was with the team for more than a decade, working as an intern in 2012 and eventually moving into the assistant GM role.