Report: Wide receiver Marvin Jones returning to Lions after two seasons with Jaguars

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wide receiver Marvin Jones is rejoining the Detroit Lions, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Jaguars’ WR Marvin Jones announced that he is returning to the Lions, the team he played for from 2016-2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2023

Schefter reported in a subsequent tweet that Jones is expected to sign a one-year, $3 million deal, worth up to $5 million.

Jones has spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 69 games over five seasons with the Lions, Jones caught 289 passes for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. Across 10 seasons, Jones has caught 542 passes for 7,386 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Jones joins a room full of talented Lions receivers including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds.