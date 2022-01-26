Watch
Reports: Baltimore Ravens targeting Michigan DC Mike Macdonald to add to coaching staff

FILE - Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald watches against Northern Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh leaned on advice from his brother, Baltimore Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh, when he hired Mike Macdonald to be the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:39:29-05

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens are targeting Michigan DC Mike Macdonald for their open defensive coordinator position. ESPN's college football senior writer Pete Thamel confirmed via sources that a deal is expected to come together by the end of the week. Thamel also reports that Macdonald isn't on the road recruiting this week for Michigan.

Macdonald, 34, worked for Baltimore's coaching staff from 2014-20 under John Harbaugh, brother of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He most recently served as the Ravens linebackers coach before going to Michigan as the defensive coordinator. Baltimore was a top 10 scoring defense in six of Macdonald's seven years, including ranking second in the league twice, in 2018 and in his final year of 2020.

After parting ways with former DC Don Brown, Michigan football hired Mike Macdonald in January 2021. Under Macdonald, Michigan's defense ranked fourth in the country in points allowed per game and 12th in yards allowed per game. The Wolverines' defense featuring standouts like Aidan Hutchinson and David Ajabo became one of the best units in the country.

