Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Reports: Former Lions RB Jamaal Williams agrees to three-year deal with Saints

Bears Lions Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams looks towards the fans after his 2-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bears Lions Football
Posted at 7:21 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 19:21:33-04

(WXYZ) — Jamaal Williams is moving on, a day after the Lions made it clear they were moving in a different direction themselves. Williams has agreed to a three-year deal with the Saints, ESPN reports.

Williams broke Barry Sanders' single-season rushing touchdown record during the 2022 season. Williams scored 17 rushing touchdowns, breaking Sanders' 16-touchdown record set in 1991.

He expressed a desire to return to Detroit, but the Lions ultimately agreed to a reported three-year deal with former Bears running back David Montgomery.

ESPN reports the Williams deal with New Orleans is for three years and $12 million, with $8 million fully guaranteed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!