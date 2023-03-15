Reports: Former Lions RB Jamaal Williams agrees to three-year deal with Saints

(WXYZ) — Jamaal Williams is moving on, a day after the Lions made it clear they were moving in a different direction themselves. Williams has agreed to a three-year deal with the Saints, ESPN reports.

Williams broke Barry Sanders' single-season rushing touchdown record during the 2022 season. Williams scored 17 rushing touchdowns, breaking Sanders' 16-touchdown record set in 1991.

He expressed a desire to return to Detroit, but the Lions ultimately agreed to a reported three-year deal with former Bears running back David Montgomery.

ESPN reports the Williams deal with New Orleans is for three years and $12 million, with $8 million fully guaranteed.