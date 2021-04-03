Reports: Former Oakland standout Drew Valentine to take over as Loyola Chicago head coach

(WXYZ) -- Loyola Chicago assistant coach Drew Valentine is expected to be promoted to head coach of the program, according to multiple reports.

Valentine would replace Porter Moser, who was hired as head coach at Oklahoma Saturday.

Valentine joined the Loyola Chicago program in 2017 after two seasons as an assistant coach at Oakland. He previously spent two seasons as a graduate manager at Michigan State.

During Valentine's collegiate playing career at Oakland, the Golden Grizzlies reached the NCAA Tournament twice.