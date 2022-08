(WXYZ) — Quarterback Tim Boyle will be among the Detroit Lions' NFL-mandated roster cuts, according to multiple reports.

Boyle had been battling with David Blough for the role of Jared Goff's backup. Boyle and Blough were both on the 2021 Lions roster.

Other cuts include wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Kalil Pimpleton, tight end Devin Funchess, and linebacker Jarrad Davis.

Under NFL rules, the Lions have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to finalize their 53-player roster.