Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Reports: Lions sign QB Teddy Bridgewater as Jared Goff's backup

FILE Teddy Bridgewater Dolphins Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
FILE Teddy Bridgewater Dolphins Football
Posted at 7:32 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 19:32:34-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to be Jared Goff's backup, according to reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Lions first made a 'strong contract offer' to Bridgewater in April, then hosted him at training camp in July.

"I don't think I've hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said following the quarterback's July visit. "If we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I'm all for it."

Bridgewater appeared in five games for the Miami Dolphins last season, throwing for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Among Bridgewater's other previous stops was New Orleans in 2018-19, during which time Dan Campbell was on the Saints' coaching staff.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV