Reports: Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspended after hitting Wisconsin assistant

MADISON, Wis. (AP MODIFIED) — After hitting Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft following Sunday's game, Michigan coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season, according to ESPN and Yahoo Sports.

According to the report from Yahoo, Michigan is handing Howard the suspension. The Wolverines have five games remaining in their season.

Angry about Wisconsin calling a late timeout, Howard began arguing in the postgame handshake line. Moments later, he hit the Badgers assistant in the head, and mayhem followed.

The Wolverines’ inability to boost their NCAA Tournament credentials was the least of their concerns after a 77-63 loss Sunday at No. 15 Wisconsin.

Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after jawing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line.

During his postgame news conference, Howard said he didn’t like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15.

“I thought it was not necessary at the moment, especially being a large lead,” Howard said.

Gard said he called the timeout because his reserves were in the game and only had four seconds to get the ball past midcourt. A timeout gives them 10 seconds.

“I was not going to put them in position, where the ball had already gotten knocked out of bounds, to have to break a press in four seconds,” Gard said.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard while complaining about the late move. Later on, Howard reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft — replays showed Howard had his hand open as he struck Krabbenhoft on the left side of the head.

Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

Howard said he reacted after someone from Wisconsin put hands on him. He said that “at that point, I felt it was time to protect myself.”

Video showed Gard had his hands touching Howard’s arm or wrist area while trying to explain why he called the timeout.

“Someone touched me, and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another,” Howard said. “That’s what escalated it.”

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he already had contacted Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the situation, adding that Wisconsin had staff members who were “affected and injured.”

“There’s no room, no space for conduct like that in any competition, much less a Big Ten competition,” McIntosh said. “The Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. The Big Ten takes pride in acting with class. That didn’t happen today.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement saying that he had apologized to McIntosh and that Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman had contacted Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank “to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors,” Manuel said.

This isn’t Howard’s first high-profile incident with another Big Ten coach.

Last season, Howard got into a shouting match with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during the conference tournament. Howard had to be restrained. He drew two technical fouls and was ejected from a game Michigan ended up winning 79-66.

