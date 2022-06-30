REPORTS: USC and UCLA could join Big 10 conference

Reports are emerging that USC and UCLA may be moving to the Big 10.

Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner was first to report on the news on Twitter. He was quickly joined by Sports Illustrated Reporter Ross Dellenger and FOX Sports Reporter Bruce Feldman.

Wilner reports the move could come as soon as 2024. Feldman is reporting the two schools reached out to the Big 10.

If the move does happen, it would be the first expansion for the Big 10 since Rutgers and Maryland joined the conference in 2014. It would also put the Midwest based conference on the west coast and in the Los Angeles media market for the first time.

It would also see Big 10 teams playing in the Rose Bowl on a consistent basis as the stadium serves as the home field for UCLA Football, outside of the traditional Rose Bowl bowl game.