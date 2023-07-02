Rickie Fowler after Rocket Mortgage Classic win: 'I was relieved and excited'

(WXYZ) — Rickie Fowler, the winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, spoke to our Brad Galli shortly after the win.

Fowler, who is a Rocket Mortgage ambassador and has been in Detroit every year for the tournament, got his first win in more than four years after beating Adam Hadwin and Colin Morikawa in a three-way playoff. He birdied the 18th hole to win.

"I was just glad to see it go in. I know we were limited on time and there were some storms rolling in, and you never know with playoffs, they can continue on if someone else hits a great shot. I was just trying to take advantage of my opportunity and that was the one. You never know if you're going to get another one if we go more holes. I was just relieved and excited to see that ball disappear," Fowler said.