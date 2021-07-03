Watch
Rickie Fowler: Rocket Mortgage Classic crowds are some of the biggest this year

Carlos Osorio/AP
Fans watch as Rickie Fowler prepares to drive off the third hole tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jul 03, 2021
(WXYZ) — Rickie Fowler praised the Detroit golf fans on Saturday after large crowds followed and cheered him on throughout the day.

Fowler, who shot a -4 on Saturday to move among the top contenders, said the city is a "proper sports fans' town."

"Yesterday afternoon, playing with Phil, probably some of the biggest crowds we've seen this year," he said. "Today wasn't as much because I wasn't playing with Phil."

Fowler, who is popular among the Detroit fans, said it's great to have the fan support.

"We love having the fans back and having the energy," he said.

