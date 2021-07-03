Rickie Fowler: Rocket Mortgage Classic crowds are some of the biggest this year

(WXYZ) — Rickie Fowler praised the Detroit golf fans on Saturday after large crowds followed and cheered him on throughout the day.

Fowler, who shot a -4 on Saturday to move among the top contenders, said the city is a "proper sports fans' town."

"Yesterday afternoon, playing with Phil, probably some of the biggest crowds we've seen this year," he said. "Today wasn't as much because I wasn't playing with Phil."

Fowler, who is popular among the Detroit fans, said it's great to have the fan support.

"We love having the fans back and having the energy," he said.