Rickie Fowler talks Rocket Mortgage Classic extension: tournament has great momentum after three years

Rickie Fowler was back in Detroit on Monday, talking about the Rocket Mortgage Classic's extension through 2027.
"The tournament keeps getting better and better. It's not easy to pick up a tournament and start it in a new place. They've done a great job," he said.
Watch the video below:
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 28, 2021