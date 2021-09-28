Watch
Rickie Fowler talks Rocket Mortgage Classic extension: tournament has great momentum after three years

Kent Saunders / WXYZ
Rickie Fowler 2021
Posted at 10:29 PM, Sep 27, 2021
Rickie Fowler was back in Detroit on Monday, talking about the Rocket Mortgage Classic's extension through 2027.

"The tournament keeps getting better and better. It's not easy to pick up a tournament and start it in a new place. They've done a great job," he said.

