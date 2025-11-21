Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Right-hander Alex Lange agrees to contract with Royals, 2 days after he was released by Tigers

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Lange throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, May 1, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Lange agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, two days after the 30-year-old right-hander was released by the Detroit Tigers.

Lange was on the injured list from the start of the season because of a strained right late muscle. He was activated Aug. 18, pitched one scoreless inning against Houston, then was optioned to Triple-A Toledo three days later and went 2-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Mud Hens.

He was 15-15 with a 3.70 ERA and 29 saves in five seasons with the Tigers.

Kansas City also agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander James McArthur. He was on track to be eligible for salary arbitration if tendered a contract by Friday's deadline.

___

