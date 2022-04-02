Riley Greene fractures foot, will miss start of Tigers regular season

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene will miss the start of the regular season after fracturing his right foot, Tigers Manager AJ Hinch said on Saturday.

Greene left the spring training game Friday after fouling a ball off his foot. He left the game and underwent x-rays.

According to multiple reports, Hinch said the injury will not require surgery, but he won't be ready for Opening Day and is in a boot.

Greene is batting .429 in spring training with three doubles, two triples and two home runs. He's competing for the starting center field job for the Tigers.