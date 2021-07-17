Watch
Robbie Grossman homers, Tigers blank Twins in first game of split doubleheader

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman is greeted by Jonathan Schoop after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 15:43:51-04

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer and four Detroit pitchers combined on a two-hitter, leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness. Daniel Norris (1-3) then got six outs, Kyle Funkhouser struck out the side in the sixth and Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.

The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season. They swept a four-game home series from Detroit prior to the All-Star break.

The teams were supposed to play a doubleheader on Friday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Minnesota left-hander Charlie Barnes (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in his big league debut. He was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul.

Grossman connected for his third career leadoff homer.

