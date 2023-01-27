Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease.

Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings improve to 21-18-8. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice and had an assist for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 38 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-4.

Harvey-Pinard tied it at 3 at with 1:21 left in the second period. He took a centering pass and beat Husso with a high backhander.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At New York Islanders on Friday night.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night in opener of home-and-home set.

