Watch
Sports

Actions

Rochester Adams is one win away from first state title berth since 2003

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WXYZ-TV
Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot runs for a touchdown against Rochester on September 17, 2021 in Rochester Hills, Michigan. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
Parker Picot Rochester Adams Football
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 13:12:08-05

Rochester Adams football (12-0) has had the perfect season and they’re only two games away from finishing it in the way every high school athlete dreams of.

The Pioneers will play Grand Blanc in the MHSAA division 1 state semifinals Saturday afternoon with a chance to punch their ticket to Ford Field for the championship game. Grand Blanc is also undefeated at 12-0.

This season, Adams was named the Oakland Activities Association conference champions. The last time they were in the state semifinals was 2007. Should Adams advance past the semifinal, they’ll return to the state championship for the first time since 2003, where the Pioneers won Division 2 state title. Tony Patritto was the same coach who brought Adams to the big stage 18 years ago.

With the exception of 2020’s COVID season, the Pioneers didn’t have a great run in their last postseason run. In 2019, they got knocked out in the opening round of districts by Eisenhower with a 24-0 shutout.
The Pioneers were featured in WXYZ’s Leo’s Coney Island Game of the Week on September 17th where they defeated crosstown rival Rochester with an authoritative 49-10 win. Quarterback Parker Picot had four touchdowns by halftime.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!