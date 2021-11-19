Rochester Adams is one win away from first state title berth since 2003

Rochester Adams football (12-0) has had the perfect season and they’re only two games away from finishing it in the way every high school athlete dreams of.

The Adams Highlanders are regional champs after beating West Bloomfield 14-13 and advancing to the division 1 state semifinals in the final four next week. They take on Grand Blanc on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. at Howell High School. #RCSpride @adams_athletics pic.twitter.com/5NDCL3CjmK — Rochester Schools (@rochcommschools) November 15, 2021

The Pioneers will play Grand Blanc in the MHSAA division 1 state semifinals Saturday afternoon with a chance to punch their ticket to Ford Field for the championship game. Grand Blanc is also undefeated at 12-0.

This season, Adams was named the Oakland Activities Association conference champions. The last time they were in the state semifinals was 2007. Should Adams advance past the semifinal, they’ll return to the state championship for the first time since 2003, where the Pioneers won Division 2 state title. Tony Patritto was the same coach who brought Adams to the big stage 18 years ago.

#TBT to State Champion QB Alan Guy evading a Harrison Hawk tackler. Guy went on to be the Defensive MVP as a linebacker for Wayne State in 2007. #TraditionOfExcellence pic.twitter.com/PV8dkdOdUE — Adams Football (@R_AdamsFootball) November 18, 2021

With the exception of 2020’s COVID season, the Pioneers didn’t have a great run in their last postseason run. In 2019, they got knocked out in the opening round of districts by Eisenhower with a 24-0 shutout.

The Pioneers were featured in WXYZ’s Leo’s Coney Island Game of the Week on September 17th where they defeated crosstown rival Rochester with an authoritative 49-10 win. Quarterback Parker Picot had four touchdowns by halftime.