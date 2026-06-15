Rocket Classic adds Hideki Matsuyama and others for 2026 tournament

The 2026 Rocket Classic announced that Hideki Matsuyama and several other golfers have committed to the tournament, taking place at Detroit Golf Club later this summer.

Officials announced Monday that Matsuyama, Aaron Rai, Si Woo Kim, Nicolai Højgaard and others will play the tournament.

They join other major commitments, including Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Rickie Fowler and more.

The tournament will take place at the historic Detroit Golf Club from July 29-Aug. 1, and will be the final Rocket Classic.

The course underwent a massive restoration from architect Tyler Rae, which was shown off to the media on Monday.

Watch below: See every hole at the restored Detroit Golf Club North course

See every hole on the all-new restored 2026 Rocket Classic course

Tickets are on sale for the tournament. Tickets for the first round are $31.30, an ode to Detroit's iconic 313 area code. Friday's second-round tickets start at $48, with tickets for Saturday's third round and Sunday's championship set at $58. Advance pricing is available through June 16.

Tickets for the first round are $31.30, an ode to Detroit's iconic 313 area code. Friday's second-round tickets start at $48, with tickets for Saturday's third round and Sunday's championship set at $58. Advance pricing is available through June 16.

Officials announced earlier this month that Rocket is not picking up the option for 2028.

"We are incredibly proud of what this tournament has meant to the city, from creating unforgettable moments for fans to raising more than $10 million for local organizations," Tournament Director Mark Hollis said in a statement. "When we launched the Rocket Classic, our mission was to shine a national spotlight on Detroit. That mission has been accomplished – our city is celebrated as the model for resilience, innovation and community-driven progress. During the pandemic, we expanded our focus to include bridging the digital divide, helping Detroit make tremendous progress from one of the least digitally connected large cities to a leader in digital inclusion."

“The PGA TOUR is grateful to Rocket, which will conclude a 13-year run as a title sponsor following this year’s Rocket Classic. We remain interested in the Detroit market and will explore options for a new sponsor," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Detroit officially got its first PGA Tour event in 2019 when it debuted as the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tournament moved to Detroit after Quicken Loans took over sponsorship of an event in Washington D.C., with plans to eventually bring a tournament to the City of Detroit.

The tournament also launched its Changing the Course initiative in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to help bridge the digital divide in the City of Detroit. The tournament has invested more than $10 million into local charities, including $6 million to the Changing the Course initiative since it launched.

That initiative has helped 162,000 Detroit residents connect to an affordable connectivity program, launched 22 technology hubs across the city and distributed more than 77,000 devices to the Detroit community.

