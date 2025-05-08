Rocket Classic announces 4 past champions will return in 2025

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Classic announced its first round of commitments for the 2025 tournaments, with four past champions returning to Detroit Golf Club.

According to tournament officials, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Cameron Davis and Nate Lashley will play in the Rocket Classic.

The seventh annual tournament takes place June 25-29 at Detroit Golf Club.

Davis is a two-time tournament winner and won the Rocket Classic last year. He also won in a five-hole playoff in 2021. Fowler won the event in 2023, Finau in 2022 and Lashley was the tournament's first winner.

“We’re excited to welcome back four outstanding champions – Cameron, Rickie, Tony and Nate – to the Rocket Classic this summer,” said Bill Emerson, the president of Rocket Companies and the Rocket Giving Fund. “Each of these players has left their mark on this tournament, and it’s a privilege to see them return to Detroit. From the start, Dan Gilbert’s vision was to bring a PGA TOUR event here not just to showcase great golf, but to drive meaningful impact in our community. That mission continues, and these champions are part of the story we’re proud to keep building.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Rocket Classic. This year, tournament officials say fans can purchase daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.

According to tournament officials, Detroit Community Days will return on Wednesday, June 25, with free admission and parking for residents. Parking will be at the University of Detroit-Mercy on Wednesday and Wayne State University on Thursday-Sunday.

This year, students will also be able to receive a special discount of 31.3% grounds tickets using a valid .edu address. On Saturday, June 28, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school colors.

Military members and first responders can also get complimentary tickets through Folds of Honor and Irreverent Warriors Detroit. They will get complimentary tickets for themselves and one guest, while they last.

The tournament announced a new partnership with Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members. With the partnership, Friday at the tournament will be designated as Folds of Honor Friday, and the Rocket Classic will fund 13 Folds of Honor scholarships.

Ticket options and more information are available at RocketClassic.com.