Rocket Mortgage Classic director: It's been fantastic having Phil Mickelson here

Golf superstar Phil Mickelson has been in the news lately after saying he wouldn't return to the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Originally, he said he wouldn't return after an article published in The Detroit News, but after Friday's round, he reversed course.

"The people here were so nice that I'll make a deal with them. There's a guy, Mike Sullivan, trying to raise 50,000 signatures. If he gets 50,000 and all of those 50,000 agree to do one random act of kindness for another member of the community, I'm in," Mickelson said after finishing his second round.

Mickelson spoke at length on Thursday about a story published this week in the Detroit News that unfolded in 2007. It featured a Grosse Pointe bookie who allegedly cheated Mickelson out of $500,000.

Jason Langwell, the executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, spoke with 7 Action News during our Teeing It Up In The D special Saturday morning about Phil being in Detroit.

"It's been fantastic having him here. Every PGA Tour event wants to have Phil in the field," Langwell said.

