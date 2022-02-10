Rocket Mortgage Classic generates nearly $1.5M in charitable donations last year

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's PGA Tour event, raised more than $1 million for local nonprofits during last year's tournament.

The tournament made the announcement Thursday, saying $1.35 million was raised in the third-annual event for the Rocket Giving Fund.

Of the money, $805,000 was directed to support the event's "Changing the Course" initiative, which works to bridge the digital divide in the City of Detroit. Less than half of Detroit homes were considered digitally included, meaning at least one member of the household had a reliable broadband connection, working non-smartphone computer or tablet and the knowledge of how to use it.

“It is our passion to use the Rocket Giving Fund as a force for change and an opportunity to bridge Detroit’s digital divide,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies and the Chairman of the Rocket Giving Fund. “The success of Changing the Course is measured by the number of Detroit families who are now able to access the internet as well as the brighter future digital inclusion provides. While we’ve already seen a near 70 percent improvement in the number of Detroiters with access to digital tools, we are driven even harder by this success to make an even greater impact through the 2022 event and beyond.”

According to the tournament, the $805,000 was split into three parts:

$700,000 donation to the Connect 313 Fund

$100,000 to The Children's Foundation, which works with Midnight Golf, the Detroit Police Athletic League and First Tee of Greater Detroit

$5,000 to Human-I-T

Rocket Mortgage also invested $400,000 through the tournament's AREA 313 Challenge, taking place on holes 14-16 at Detroit Golf Club. Anyone who had an eagle on hole 14, a birdie on hole 16 or a hole-in-one on hole 15 generated a $25,000 donation.

“The success of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage is an incredible platform to increase digital inclusion for Detroiters in every neighborhood,” said Laura Grannemann, Vice President of the Rocket Community Fund (the philanthropic partner of Rocket Companies) and a Rocket Giving Fund board member. “Our Changing the Course initiative is driving real change, and we are committed to building on this momentum at this year’s event.”

The Rocket Giving Fund also made the following donations:

· $109,828 to the Greater Palmer Park Community

· $437,169 to Birdies for Charity

“We’re grateful to work alongside such dedicated partners who all share the same vision and tirelessly work toward achieving it,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “The continued support of the countless individuals and organizations involved in the Rocket Mortgage Classic allows us to continue Changing the Course across Detroit.”