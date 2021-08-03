Rocket Mortgage Classic moving to final weekend in July next year

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is moving dates once again. The tournament will host its fourth year at Detroit Golf Club from July 25-31, 2022, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

It puts the tournament as the second-to-last before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, and three weeks after The Open Championship, the final major of the season.

For the past two years, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has been played around July 4 weekend, and in its first year, it happened in June. The tournament days will happen July 28-31.

“We are excited to host another terrific week of golf next summer when the Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club from July 25-31, 2022. Now in its fourth year, the event has quickly become a summertime tradition celebrating many of the world’s best golfers all competing to help support a very worthwhile cause – ending the digital divide in Detroit," Tournament Director Jason Langwell said in a release.

The move comes as the PGA Tour announced a strategic alliance with the European Tour which will allow the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship be included in both the FedExCup and Race to Dubai championships.

The fourth-year is the final in the original contract between the tournament and the PGA Tour. While an announcement on an expansion hasn't happened, Langwell told us during this year's tournament that the "future is bright."