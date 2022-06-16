Rocket Mortgage Classic offering upgraded experience for tickets bought on Father's Day

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is offering a deal for dads on Father's Day with a special ticket offer.

According to the tournament, the first 313 Daily Grounds Tickets purchased per tournament day – Thursday through Sunday – will be upgraded.

That upgrade will give them access to the Cadillac Clubhouse Lawn, which is located in a central area behind the clubhouse and features lounge seating, shade, an upgraded menu, bar service and private restrooms.

This year, the clubhouse lawn option will also include access to The Ace presented by Pophouse, a hospitality reception located inside the clubhouse of Detroit Golf Club.

The tournament returns to the historic golf course in Detroit from July 26-31, with the tournament taking place July 28-31.

For more information on tickets, click here.