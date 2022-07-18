Watch Now
Rocket Mortgage Classic one week out: Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson, Max Homa join the field

Final preparations are underway as we're just one week away from the beginning of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jul 18, 2022
DETROIT — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is one week away, and the field is taking shape.

Jason Langwell, the tournament's executive director, shared new commitments to the field with WXYZ Detroit.

Max Homa, Webb Simpson, and Zach Johnson will play at Detroit Golf Club.

Johnson is a two-time major champion, winning the 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Championship.

Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, has seven career wins on the PGA Tour.

Homa has won four times on the PGA Tour, including the Fortinet Championship and Wells Fargo Championship this season.

