Rocket Mortgage defending champion Cam Davis goes one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman

Posted at 11:11 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 23:18:45-04

Jeanna Trotman talks with Rocket Mortgage Classic defending champion Cam Davis about the impact of his first PGA Tour win one year later, his expectations for his return, and what Detroit means to the PGA Tour in golf's changing climate. He says the Detroit Golf Club was "life changing" for his career.

