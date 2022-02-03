Ron Thayer, friend of late Reggie Hall, wins Titan Reggie Spirit of Detroit Mercy Award

DETROIT — Detroit Mercy has honored our friend, the late Reggie Hall, every year since his passing.

The school presents the Titan Reggie Spirit of Detroit Mercy Award annually. This year, it went to Reggie's friend Ron Thayer.

He was presented with the award during a halftime ceremony at Detroit Mercy's game against U-M-Dearborn.

"I use to sit in front of Titan Reggie in his corner for several years and you could always hear him and how proud he was. I truly appreciated his enthusiasm and his excitement for the Titans and it is great to have this award in his name," Thayer said.

According to the school, "The Titan Reggie Spirit of Detroit Mercy Award was named after the famed alum and one of the greatest and most popular fans, who passed away on Dec. 9, 2015, after a car accident."

"The award was established during the 2016-17 basketball season and will be presented each year to a person who embodies the late Reggie Hall's 'Titan spirit,' which includes supporting teams at home and on the road through good times and bad, as Reggie did for many years."

Reggie's baseball coach at the school, Bob Miller was the first to receive the honor in 2018.

Titan Reggie Spirit of Detroit Mercy Award winners:

Bob Miller - 2018

John Deters - 2019

Mikhail Youdin - 2020

Ron Thayer - 2022