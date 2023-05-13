Rookie Miller brilliant through 7, Mariners beat Tigers 5-0

DETROIT (AP) — Seattle rookie right-hander Bryce Miller shut down the Detroit Tigers for seven innings in a 5-0 victory that pushed the Mariners above .500 for the first time since they won on opening day.

Miller allowed just three hits, two in the first inning, and struck out three while walking none. In three starts, Miller has given up just one run on seven hits while walking one and striking out 18 in 19 innings.

Miller lowered his ERA to 0.47 and is the second Seattle pitcher with a sub-1.00 ERA through his first three career starts. Félix Hernández in 2005 is the other, at 0.86.