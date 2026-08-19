Rookie OF Brett Callahan hits first major league home run as Tigers fall to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Braxton Ashcraft allowed five hits over eight efficient innings, Oneil Cruz homered in his return from the injured list, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Ashcraft (13-5), a first-time All-Star this season, struck out four and didn't issue a walk while throwing just 80 pitches. The 26-year-old right-hander, coming off the first complete game of his career in a win over Miami last week, gave up a fifth-inning homer to Tigers rookie Brett Callahan but otherwise cruised to his fourth win in five starts.

Ashcraft became the first Pittsburgh pitcher since A.J. Burnett in 2012 to record a complete game and then work at least eight innings in his next start.

Mason Montgomery worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Cruz, out since early June after breaking his left hand, turned on a 2-2 knuckle curve from Keider Montero (9-8) in the fifth inning and sent it 422 feet to right-center for his 15th homer of the season and his first since June 2. It was Pittsburgh's 81st homer at PNC Park, tying the 2003 team for the most in a season at the ballpark that opened in 2001.

Spencer Horwitz and Bryan Reynolds added RBI singles for the Pirates, who have won four of six.

Detroit, in a tight race with a handful of clubs for the final AL wild-card spot, has lost four of five.

Montero was perfect through four innings but walked Esmeryln Valez on four pitches leading off the fifth before Cruz's homer. Montero surrendered three runs on four hits in five innings.

Up next

The series concludes on Wednesday. Struggling ace Paul Skenes (9-11, 3.88 ERA), working on a week's rest, starts for Pittsburgh against Detroit's Jackson Jobe (1-1, 6.23).

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