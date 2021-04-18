Russell Westbrook’s triple-double, Bradley Beal’s 37 lead Wizards over Pistons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had his 25th triple-double of the season, Bradley Beal scored 37 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 121-100 on Saturday night.

Westbrook finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the fourth straight win for Washington (23-33), which continues its late-season push.

Isaiah Stewart and Frank Jackson each scored 19 points for Detroit. Josh Jackson scored 17 as the Pistons failed in their attempt to win consecutive games for only the third time this season.

The Wizards never trailed and took the lead for good at the start of the second quarter and methodically built it in the second half.

Washington lost two starters during the game. Center Alex Len left with ankle soreness after scoring eight points in seven minutes, and in the third quarter forward Rui Hachimura exited with soreness in his left leg.

Ish Smith scored 16 and Robin Lopez added 15 for the Wizards.

TIP-INS

Pistons: G Rodney McGruder (sprained right elbow), G Dennis Smith (sore left knee) and F Sekou Doumbouya (neck soreness) were out. … G Killian Hayes was rested in the second half of a back-to-back. … Coach Dwane Casey celebrated his 64th birthday. “The alternative is not good,” Casey joked.

Wizards: F Davis Bertans missed his second straight game because his wife gave birth to a baby boy. “We have another Wizards fan in the family,” coach Scott Brooks said. … Beal played in his 592nd game, fifth most in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday

Wizards: Host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.