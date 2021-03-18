Saddiq Bey's double-double leads Pistons over slumping Raptors

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons overcame Norman Powell’s 43 points to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Wednesday night, ending a four-game skid.

Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. Delon Wright added 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jerami Grant had 23 points. The Pistons outrebounded Toronto 54-30.

Chris Boucher added 21 points for the Raptors, who have lost six straight. Kyle Lowry had eight points and 15 assists.

Powell had 21 points in the first half, but the Pistons’ 14-4 edge in second-chance points helped them take a 63-58 lead. Toronto went ahead with a 10-1 run to start the third quarter, aided by flagrant-1 fouls against Wright and Mason Plumlee.

The Pistons, though, continued to dominate on the glass and took an 84-77 lead with 2:38 left in the quarter when Isaiah Stewart tipped in Detroit’s third offensive rebound of the possession.

Detroit led 88-81 at period’s end and was up by double digits before a late Raptors run made it 105-102 with 2:27 to go.

Josh Jackson hit a 3-pointer but fouled out on the next possession. Powell had a chance at a four-point play with 32 seconds left but missed the free throw to leave the score at 112-109. Grant added a jumper late.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto had Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet in the lineup after both missed Sunday’s 23-point loss to the Chicago Bulls due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pistons: Little Caesars Arena was allowed to sell 750 tickets for the game — the first time in 374 days the Pistons had played in front of home fans.

